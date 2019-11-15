News
Fiji Airways to commemorate Fiji 50 with low flyover
October 2, 2020 3:26 pm
Fiji Airways will operate one of its Airbus for a special flight around Fiji on Fiji Day.
The A350-900 XWB will be flown to commemorate the 50th Independence Day anniversary while simultaneously fulfilling its fleet’s ‘ready for flight’ storage programme requirements.
Most of Fiji Airways’ aircraft are in a COVID-19 short-term ‘ready for flight’ storage programme, which requires periodic planned flights to ensure they are ready to return to commercial service rapidly when required.
Fiji Airways says their Airbus A350-900 XWB (DQ-FAJ) is slated to undertake its periodic storage programme flight early this month.
Other Fiji Airways aircraft in short-term storage have undertaken these flights.
The FJ 50 Special Flight on October 10th, will both commemorate Fiji’s 50th Independence Day and raise funds for the Fiji Cancer Society.
A rare, low flyover around Albert Park in Suva is also planned as part of the Fiji Day Official Activities Programme.
Funds will be collected from a small number of onboard guests who will make donations for their seats.
A total of 60 seats in Business Class and ‘Bula Space’ Economy Class will be made available for donations.
A number of other activities will be held pre-flight and onboard, to raise awareness around cancer and its impact on Fijians.