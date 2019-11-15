Fiji Airways terminates over 700 staff due to COVID-19

775 staff members of Fiji Airways which includes cabin crew have been given termination letters today by the company.

FBC News was able to obtain a copy of a termination letter that was sent to the staff following a meeting today.

In the letter, Fiji Airways says that the severe effects of COVID-19, has resulted in the company taking the drastic step.

Staff who have been issued the letter have been given 48 hours to return any Fiji Airways properties and collect personal belongings from the office.

Of the 775, 87 terminated staff includes expatriate pilots along with senior management staff.

The majority of those terminated are the national airline’s cabin crew, an estimated 400 staff.

The letter also notes that in future all staff that have been terminated will need to reapply when the situation normalizes.

Fiji Airways is expected to issue a statement soon.

We have also sent questions to Fiji Airways.

