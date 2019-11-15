Home

News

Fiji Airways schedules evacuation flight from Japan

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 23, 2020 9:27 am
Fiji Airways has confirmed an evacuation flight for Fijians in Japan wanting to return home.[Source: YouTube]

Fiji Airways has confirmed an evacuation flight for Fijians in Japan wanting to return home.

The service will operate on Saturday 25 April 2020, departing Tokyo-Narita at 9.40pm and arriving into Nadi at 9.20am on Sunday 26 April.

The airline says passengers holding unused Fiji Airways’ tickets for Narita-Nadi flights can book themselves on the evacuation flight.

It adds however that limited seats are available on all evacuation flights.

Only Fiji citizens or Fijian passport holders are able to enter Fiji at this time and must go into quarantine at a Fijian Government-mandated facility for up to 28-days.

