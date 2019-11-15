Fiji Airways rejects inhumane treatment allegations

Fiji Airways has today rejected any suggestion that staff who were terminated on Monday were treated in an inhumane manner.

A number of posts on social media claimed that a few cabin crew were told to leave the Fiji Airways premises immediately after they received their termination letters.

There were further claims that a security guard had to inform some cabin crew that they were terminated and had to vacate the premises.

Article continues after advertisement

Responding to queries from FBC News, Airline chief executive Andre Viljoen said the decision was communicated to all affected staff on the same day, wherever they may have been at the time, including at the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy and other company premises.

According to Viljoen, where possible there was a one on one discussion with those affected, and staff who were at home or on leave were sent a letter via email, followed by a phone call.

He says they regret that there will be some people who will feel aggrieved by the decision and the manner in which it was communicated.

The airline boss says Monday was a very difficult day for Fiji Airways and those staff who had their employment terminated as a consequence of this unprecedented global pandemic.

Viljoen further adds that as announced earlier, they have retained staff across the company who have critical skills, training and experience.