Fiji Airways receives management contract for FA

Fiji Airways has been selected for a management contract to run the operations of Fiji Airports Limited.

Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says having management oversight at Fiji Airports will enhance a number of existing synergies between the two companies.

He adds they have had a strong working relationship with Fiji Airports for many years and this management agreement will elevate services to the next level.

Viljeon says COVID-19 has highlighted the need for a new approach to managing Fiji’s airport infrastructure and ensuring its fighting fit for what lies ahead.

He adds through this agreement, they will provide strategic leadership, and manage the airport ecosystem under the policies and guidance of Fiji Airports Board of Directors and its shareholders.

Viljoen assured that as part of this new arrangement, the governance, staff contracts and agreements at Fiji airports will be unaffected.

Fiji Airports Limited will also retain its current board of directors, and maintain its same responsibilities – including a return to its shareholders.

Viljoen says now, more than ever, they need these two companies to be in lockstep, working together to ensure that every airline, every visitor, returning Fijian, freight shipper and inter-island traveller sees the very best of our country represented at our airports.

He adds the appointment of Fiji Airways under a Management Services Agreement to oversee Fiji Airports will enable a step change in the operations of Fiji Airports.