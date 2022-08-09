Fiji Airways promotional flight takes off for Vancouver

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways, is creating a buzz in Vancouver, Canada via a promotional direct flight which left the Nadi International Airport at 7pm.

In the lead up to direct flights between Nadi and Vancouver, the promotional flight is carrying a high level VIP delegation led by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says the promotional flight will grab the attention of Canadians and generate interest in their direct non-stop flights which commence on November 25th.

Viljeon says they’re already seeing a positive response from the Canadian market with bookings confirmed from November onwards.

However, he adds it is a large market and they must make every effort possible to give the airline exposure, and capture international travellers from Canada.

Canada is Fiji Airway’s 20th destination for direct flights.