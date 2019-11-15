Fiji Airways plants 27,000 trees so far

In an effort to be part of the fight against climate change, Fiji Airways has planted over 27,000 trees around the country.

Executive General Manager Fiji Link Shaenaz Voss says the overwhelming majority what they’ve planted have been mangrove trees, planted in Nasese, Suva and at Saweni Beach, Lautoka.

“Mangroves are the unsung heroes of coastline protection. They are also the best sequesters of carbon, hence they are critically important in the fight against climate change.”

She says they are also targeting to plant over 33,000 mangroves by the end of this year.

Voss also highlighted that next year they will institute an onboard a programme which will remove nearly two tonnes of plastic from the aircraft annually.

She adds this will save half a million litres of water every year, by moving to more environmentally friendly onboard products.