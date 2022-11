Fiji Airways inaugural flight to Vancouver takes off

Fiji Airways inaugural flight departed Nadi tonight.

Canada is now just a doorstep away from Fiji with Fiji Airways now flying directly to Vancouver.

Fiji Airways Executive General Manager Corporate Affairs Shaenaz Voss says the airline has already seen interest from Canadians wanting to travel to Fiji.

Voss says the return flight from Vancouver has a seat load of 88 percent.

Canada currently averages fifth on the list of monthly visitor arrival.

Voss says tonight’s inaugural flight is carrying Fijians who are visiting Canada and also Fijians who are now residing in Canada.