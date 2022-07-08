Fiji Airways has always been on FNPF’s radar

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways was an enabler to other investment opportunities such as medical tourism, aged-care and commercial agriculture ventures for export, while also having a synergistic relationship with Fiji National Provident Fund’s substantial hotel portfolio.

FNPF Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says to date, its members have gained $92 million in interest from the lending agreement with Fiji Airways.

Vodonaivalu says now they own shares, and members will also gain from returns the airline will make in this post-pandemic growth cycle.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the FNPF invested $93.1 million for a 30.02 per cent stake in Fiji Airways as part of a broader strategy to capture the travel component of the tourism value chain.

“We refer to the value chains. We own about seven hotels which is about 8 percent of our investment portfolio and airline is an enabler to that investment. It’s not only for our existing holding, there are also potentials for other investment. We are in the healthcare industry with partnership with ASPEN with that will come medical tourism, age care and commercial agriculture among others which we will consider. So it’s an enabler to other investment opportunity for us.”

Vodonaivalu says Fiji Airways has always been on their radar.

He believes there will be full recovery of the investment, given the strategic national asset has high return potential both in interest income and capital appreciation, apart from the tourism synergies.

Apart from the Fijian Government and FNPF, other shareholders in Fiji Airways include Qantas, Unit Trust of Fiji, Air New Zealand and other Pacific Island countries.