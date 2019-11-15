Home

Fiji Airways extends flight cancellations until July end

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 27, 2020 4:42 pm
Airline chief executive Andre Viljeon. [Source: RNZ]

Fiji Airways has announced the cancellation of all international scheduled flights through to the end of July.

Airline chief executive Andre Viljeon says the cancellations are due to prolonged border closures and travel restrictions as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline had announced the cancellation of June international services earlier this month.

A limited number of domestic Fiji Link services will continue to operate.

Viljoen says given that there is still next to no demand for international air travel in the region, they’ve been forced to cancel their July schedules, with further reductions expected in August.

He says most of the international fleet remains in storage, except for aircraft utilised for freighter services.

The CEO says these services are keeping vital supply lines open between Fiji and its key trading partners.

