Fiji Airways explores possibility of recovery flights

Fiji Airways is exploring the possibility of recovery flights between Nadi, Sydney, and Brisbane.

This is to allow the repatriation of citizens and residents wishing to return home.

The National Carrier says they plan to carry out this recovery flight either on Tuesday or Wednesday next week, however, flight details can only be confirmed if there is adequate demand for the service.

Fiji Airways is actively seeking expressions of interest from citizens and residents currently in these cities wishing to be on these flights.

The service is only applicable to Australian citizens or residents currently in Fiji wishing to return to Sydney or Brisbane and Fijian citizens, residents and permit holders currently in Sydney or Brisbane who wish to return home.

Fiji Airways says only bonafide citizens and residents are able to enter both Australia and Fiji at this time and will be subject to further measures by the respective Governments on arrival.

This includes either self-quarantine or self-isolation at home or a Government-mandated facility.

The National Carrier is advising all guests wishing to take this flight to familiarize themselves with and adhere to the entry requirements of Australia or Fiji.