Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|COVID-19 Response Budget Passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|MP and doctor remain in custody, questioning continues|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|
Fiji Stories World Stories

News

Fiji Airways explores possibility of recovery flights

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 28, 2020 7:17 am

Fiji Airways is exploring the possibility of recovery flights between Nadi, Sydney, and Brisbane.

This is to allow the repatriation of citizens and residents wishing to return home.

The National Carrier says they plan to carry out this recovery flight either on Tuesday or Wednesday next week, however, flight details can only be confirmed if there is adequate demand for the service.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Airways is actively seeking expressions of interest from citizens and residents currently in these cities wishing to be on these flights.

The service is only applicable to Australian citizens or residents currently in Fiji wishing to return to Sydney or Brisbane and Fijian citizens, residents and permit holders currently in Sydney or Brisbane who wish to return home.

Fiji Airways says only bonafide citizens and residents are able to enter both Australia and Fiji at this time and will be subject to further measures by the respective Governments on arrival.

This includes either self-quarantine or self-isolation at home or a Government-mandated facility.

The National Carrier is advising all guests wishing to take this flight to familiarize themselves with and adhere to the entry requirements of Australia or Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.