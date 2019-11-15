Fiji Airways continues to monitor Coronavirus situation

Fiji Airways will continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation and further adjust schedules to and from Hong Kong if required.

Since the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, the national carrier has so far canceled 14 out of 41 scheduled flights to Hong Kong for February and March.

21 were scheduled for this month and 20 for next month.

The airline will also re-book affected guests on other scheduled services and will update them about the flight changes if booked directly with the airline.

They are also encouraging guests booked through travel agents and third parties to contact their respective agents.

The decision was made following a decline in demand from the region and as a result of the coronavirus alert and Mainland China travel restrictions.