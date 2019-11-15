Fiji Airways completes evacuation and freight flights

Fiji Airways completed another round of evacuation and freight flights yesterday.

From March 23rd to date, Fiji Airways evacuated 1, 157 visitors back to Australia, New Zealand, United States, Singapore, Japan and Samoa.

In that period, the national carrier safely brought 561 Fijians home.

Chief executive Andre Viljoen says they are working closely with respective Governments and Diplomatic Missions to schedule and operate more evacuation flights in the coming days.

Since April 3rd, Fiji Airways has taken over 87, 900kgs of exports from Fiji.

This is nearly 88 tonnes of produce like taro, kava, turmeric, herbs, as well as seafood, garments, mail and other items.

Viljoen is proud of the way his teams stepped up to repatriate citizens and transport essential supplies to and from Fiji.

He says many members of his team operated these flights knowing full well that they will go into mandatory quarantine upon their return to Fiji.

This #Easter we are grateful to our team & our partners who in the past few days assisted with evacuation, charter & freight flights. These flights are critically important for our customers, our company & country. #BlessedEaster to you & your loved ones. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/afa6JK3RIM — Fiji Airways (@FijiAirways) April 10, 2020