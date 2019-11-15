Home

Fiji Airways completes evacuation and freight flights

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 12, 2020 12:30 pm
Fiji Airways completed another round of evacuation and freight flights yesterday. [Source: Fiji Airways]

From March 23rd to date, Fiji Airways evacuated 1, 157 visitors back to Australia, New Zealand, United States, Singapore, Japan and Samoa.

In that period, the national carrier safely brought 561 Fijians home.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief executive Andre Viljoen says they are working closely with respective Governments and Diplomatic Missions to schedule and operate more evacuation flights in the coming days.

Since April 3rd, Fiji Airways has taken over 87, 900kgs of exports from Fiji.

This is nearly 88 tonnes of produce like taro, kava, turmeric, herbs, as well as seafood, garments, mail and other items.

Viljoen is proud of the way his teams stepped up to repatriate citizens and transport essential supplies to and from Fiji.

He says many members of his team operated these flights knowing full well that they will go into mandatory quarantine upon their return to Fiji.

