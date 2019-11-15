Home

Fiji Airways commemorates Independence Day in the air

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 10, 2020 4:35 pm
Commemorating Fiji’s 50th year of Independence Fiji Airways took to the skies today flying the A350 airbus across Fiji.

The flight flew 1500 feet above the ground leaving Nadi, along the coral coast, flew over Albert Park where the main celebration was being held and across Vanualevu, Rakiraki, Ovalau and the Lau group.

The special flyover was also part of the airline’s goal of raising funds for the Fiji Cancer Society.

The airline aims to raise more than $15,000 from the flight.

The A350 airbus flew across the country shaping out the number fifty.

Sixty passengers were on board the plane celebrating Fiji Day in the air.

