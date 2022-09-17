Fiji Airways bookings exceeds expectations

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways have recorded over $100 Million in bookings for the remaining months and slightly into next year.

CEO Andre Viljoen says the numbers continues to show a steady stride of recovery.

Viljoen says extra flights to Australia and New Zealand have really boosted the recovery of the airline following the reopening our borders.

“And our record of all records was in August where we banked up $140 million. So very very good. Now that is sales for the future that is not all sales for the month of August.”

This economic spike is reflected in the full bookings across the tourism industry and this number is expected to grow further.

“So we’re very happy for the ramp up so far and we’re still flying at this stage about 70% of our regional 2019 network.”

Fiji Airways is receiving 12% more in bookings compared to 2019 data with Australia recording 27% more.