MINI BUDGET
Fiji Airways booking reaching pre-COVID level

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 2, 2022 12:52 pm

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen confirms they continue to see a weekly increase in bookings through the national airlines.

Viljoen adds the bookings recorded so far are almost reaching pre-COVID levels.

He says many visitors from Australia, New Zealand, and the USA are taking advantage of Fiji’s opening.

“We are only six percent behind the bookings that we had for the same period in 2019 and that period is from April to September this year.”

Viljoen says the removal of the pre-arrival negative COVID-19 test is a further boost for tourists wanting to visit our shores.

Most of the hotels and resorts in the Western Division are slowly returning to their normal buzz, creating more opportunities for those dependent on the tourism sector.

 

