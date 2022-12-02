Fiji Airways back to making profits

National airline Fiji Airways has begun making profits again as of October this year.

This was confirmed by Chief Executive and Managing Director Andre Viljoen during a press conference in Nadi yesterday.

Viljoen says when they first suspended flights on April 1, 2020, their revenue dropped from a billion to zero.

He says this was challenging for them, however, they managed to get through it.

“With the level of demand, we see now and the price adjustment we had to do to airfares to offset the fuel I’m pleased to say that from October we are back to profits.”

Viljoen says they now foresee Fiji Airways moving forward in a profitable position.