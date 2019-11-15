Fiji Airports wins international accreditation

Nadi International Airport’s continuous efforts to reduce its carbon emissions have been rewarded.

It has achieved Level 3 ‘Optimisation’ within Airport Carbon Accreditation, the global carbon standard for airports.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Faiz Khan says the accreditation by Airports Council International is yet another milestone accomplishment for Nadi International Airport.

Khan says for a small airport in the Pacific, they are committed to protecting the environment and delivering upon that commitment.

Fiji Airports is the first airport in the South Pacific to receive the accreditation alongside some of the biggest airports in the world like Changi, Dubai and Hong Kong.