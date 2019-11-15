Fiji Airports and Fiji Pine Group lose visionary leader in Faiz Khan

Faiz Khan was an extraordinary leader who transformed Fiji Airports into the success story it is today.

This was the sentiment shared by Fiji Airports Chairman Geoffrey Shaw about Khan following the news of his sudden passing.

Khan passed away yesterday after a short illness.

FBC News has confirmed that Khan passed away in Brisbane, Australia.

He had been evacuated to Brisbane to receive treatment for medical ailments.

In a statement Shaw says Khan was a remarkable person, whose integrity, vision, passion and hard work touched many lives.

He adds that over the course of Khan’s leadership, Fiji Airports evolved to be an exemplary state-owned enterprise, achieving record breaking financial performances, and thus dividends for Government, whilst delivering complicated airport infrastructure projects for the ultimate benefit of Fiji and all Fijians.

Meanwhile in a joint statement Fiji Airports and Fiji Pine Group have said that they have lost a visionary leader in the passing of CEO and Executive Chairman Faiz Khan.

It says the entire Fiji Airports and Fiji Pine Group family is grieving the loss of their mentor and leader adding that Khan has left all so suddenly but his legacy remains.

Messages of support and sympathy continue to pour in as staff and management of the two respective organisations and Khan’s family come to terms with the sad news of his passing.

Khan is survived by his wife Jaucinta and their two sons, Omar and Rayn.