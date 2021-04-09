Fiji ahead of the world in COVID-19 containment

Fiji is leading the world in COVID-19 containment.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says all the measures put in to protect Fiji against the pandemic has worked.

Speaking to Fiji National University students Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji is about to mark a year since the last case of community transmission.

“I am not speaking to you through a mask and we are not meeting virtually because we defeated our outbreak of the coronavirus and have kept our people safe from the pandemic for more than 350 days. No nation on Earth has matched that record.”

The Prime Minister adds Fiji now has a chance to join the world in defeating the pandemic for good.

This, he says can be achieved by registering for the COVID-19 vaccine and receiving the shot when the time comes.

Bainimarama also says local authorities have worked hard to bring the medical marvel to Fiji so that everyone can be protected.

“I have received my first dose. I’m feeling great health-wise, but not only that. I feel even better about the fact that I’ve done my duty to get us on the road to recovery.”

The government has set up a number of locations in communities to make it easier for people to register and be vaccinated.