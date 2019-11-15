Home

Fiji Agro Marketing resumes operation at borders

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 9, 2020 2:30 pm
The Fiji Agro Marketing has today re-established its buying operation from farmers outside the lockdown borders.



This is an initiative to assist farmers who are unable to directly supply their produce to the Suva municipal and satellite markets.

Agro Marketing has this morning started buying produce from farmers in Viria, Lomaivuna, Nawaibau, Waidina and the greater Naitasiri area with supply expected to pick up this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary, Ritesh Dass had earlier said this initiative is for the benefit of farmers and to ensure adequate supply of vegetable and root crops in local markets.

Dass also refuted claims that the Fiji Agro Marketing is capitalizing on this initiative as a money making business by hiking up prices of the produce when re-selling them to market vendors.

The first batch of produce that arrived in Suva from the Sawani border this morning were sold to Suva market vendors.

A few market vendors applauded the initiative as it has been a relief for them and it will ensure the smooth operation of their business.

The vendors say they’re buying the produce from Agro Marketing at reasonable price.

