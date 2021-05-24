Fiji acknowledges EU’s support through COVAX facility

Fiji has commended the European Union’s remarkable support to Fiji’s socio-economic development, especially through the COVAX facility.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan says the support was immense in the provision of life-saving vaccines and assistance provided in the area of disaster resilience, economic recovery, and EU-Fiji partnership on oceans and climate change.

Karan highlighted this while receiving a courtesy call from the newly appointed EU Head of Political Section, Pirjo-Liisa Heikkila, at the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

Karan congratulated Heikkila on her new appointment and reaffirmed the Fijian Government’s commitment to work closely with the European Union Office to deepen levels of engagement.

The two also held discussions focused on current areas of collaboration, potential opportunities on Economy, Trade, and the Economic Partnership Agreement.

PS Karan says the signing of the Joint Operational Conclusions and Joint Minutes of the 5th Fiji—EU Enhanced Political Dialogue, is an important step in advancing engagements between Fiji-EU in achieving a more inclusive, innovative solution for a sustainable, greener, and bluer recovery.

He also extended the Government’s best wishes to Heikkila as she assumes her new role and also expressed his appreciation to Ambassador Seam for the ongoing partnership between Fiji and the EU.