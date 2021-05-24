Fiji accepts offer for Pfizer pediatric doses

The Ministry of Health confirms they have accepted an offer of 50,000 doses of Pfizer pediatric doses for children aged five to 11 by the Aotearoa New Zealand Government.

According to Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong, their vaccination team is currently discussing further details with counterparts in New Zealand, while efforts to source more through other development partners are ongoing.

He says their school vaccination program has also been progressing as 88% of all persons over 12 years have had two doses of the COVID 19 vaccine.

Doctor Fong also adds that since the lifting of quarantine measures and increased international travel, the community and border surveillance screening data continue to report a low positivity rate despite the ongoing pandemic, and the continued evolution of Omicron variants.

He adds they also note the risk of transmission in children under 12 years of age and are exploring the option of requiring children under the age of 12 to also undergo pre-departure testing before traveling to Fiji.

Currently, inbound travelers aged 12 years and above must produce proof of a pre-booked and pre-paid rapid antigen test, to be administered after 48 hours, but before 72 hours of arrival in Fiji.

Doctor Fong says there will be exemptions for those who have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 within the 30 days before travel and have fit-to-fly certificates.

Failure to comply with arrival testing once in Fiji will result in a spot fine of $1000.

Doctor Fong stressed the measures that will continue in terms of prevention are the promotion of vaccination, personal COVID-safe hygiene habits, and workplace ventilation and air cleaning measures.