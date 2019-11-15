Fiji a global improver on women’s economic participation

Fiji is among this year’s top 15 global improvers in creating a regulatory environment for women’s economic participation.

A study carried out by the World Bank called “Women Business and the Law 2020” shows that Fiji scores 79.4, up by five points since last year.

The study measures 190 economies, tracking how laws affect women at different stages in their working lives and focusing on those laws applicable in the main business city.

It also points out the introduction of the five days paid paternity leave and the increased duration of paid maternity leave from 84 to 98 days.

Fiji along with Pakistan, the Philippines and Zambia increased the duration of paid maternity leave to meet or exceed 14 weeks.

World Bank Group President, David Malpass says legal rights for women is good from an economic perspective as they can move more freely, work outside the home and manage assets.

Malpass says this also allows women to join the workforce and strengthen the country’s economy.

He adds that achieving gender equality requires strong political will and a concerted effort by governments, civil society and international organizations.

Legal and regulatory reforms can serve as an important catalyst to improve the live of women as well as their families and communities.