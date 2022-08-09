Fiji 88 cents non-circulation numismatic banknote

[Source: Reserve Bank of Fiji / website]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji yesterday started the issue of a Fiji 88 cents non-circulation numismatic bank note.

This note predominantly features the Chinese god of wealth and a money tree along with various coins, serial numbering, and RBF’s logo.

The government’s gazette signed by the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and RBF governor Ariff Ali stated that the obverse design of the banknote features a hibiscus flower, the Coat of Arms of Fiji, the denominational value and the signature of RBF’s governor.

The Fiji 88 cents note also has fluorescent features, intaglio prints, and optimally variable ink which is embossed on the hibiscus flower and the denomination towards the left of the banknote.

Further, there is iridescence in the form of a band of various shiny gold coins running across the width of the bank note.

The note is available for purchase from the Reserve Bank of Fiji for $28.