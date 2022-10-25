Fight against drugs this Diwali: Police

[File Photo]

While Police officers will be out in numbers during this Diwali holiday, Fijians have been urged to look out for each other and keep safe.

The Fiji Police Force states that as we enjoy the delicacies, amazing lights, and fire-crackers, drug peddlers continue to tout illicit drugs in our communities.

A statement released by the Force stressed that Diwali should be exceptional, as we take a strong stand to fight good over evil and vow to fight against drugs in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The Force also highlighted that transformation does not happen in a day, so support is needed to transform the drug-afflicted society into a drug-free society.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the Force has noted the increased movement of people visiting their families and loved ones.

He states that Fijians who are planning to visit families and families to spend an extra five to 10 minutes checking fire hazards before leaving their homes.

ACP Khan is calling on parents and guardians to monitor and supervise their children when using firecrackers or when around possible fire safety hazards.

With more rain forecasted, drivers have also been instructed to take necessary precautions.

The Fiji Police Force says officers will be out in numbers to ensure everyone’s safety and security, however they will need your support in adopting all necessary safety precautionary measures.

ACP Khan has also advised Fijians to call the listed Command Centers if they need assistance.

Western Command Center- 9905 457

Eastern Command Centre – 9905 563

Northern Command Center- 9905 722

Southern Command Center- 9905 529

Central Command Center- 893 2875