Fifteen people arrested for breach of curfew

Fifteen arrests were made for breach of curfew with the East and Central Divisions recording nil cases.

The Western Division recorded four reports.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says two reports involved an 18 and 19-year-old who were arrested for breach of curfew and a case of alleged aggravated robbery which occurred in Tavakubu.

He says ten arrests were made in the Southern Division.

Qiliho highlighted that four arrests made involved three men and one woman who were found driving along Jerusalem Road during curfew hours by the Southern Division Highway team.

The Northern Division recorded one case.