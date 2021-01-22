Home

Fifer resigns as PS Local Government

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 27, 2021 11:58 am
Local Government Permanent Secretary Dimity Fifer has resigned from her post. [Source: Fijian Government]]

Local Government Permanent Secretary Dimity Fifer has resigned from her post.

The Chair of Public Service Commission, Vishnu Mohan confirms he has accepted the resignation in light of Fifer’s family circumstances.

Her last working day in Fiji will be 28 February, after which she plans to return to Australia.

Mohan thanked Fifer for nearly two years of service to the Ministry of Local Government, for her leadership during the COVID-19 crisis and other challenges faced by the country.

An acting Permanent Secretary for Local Government will be announced in due course.

