Field safety prioritized during cluster survey

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics is prioritizing the safety of enumerators by carrying out public awareness on the upcoming Multi-Indicator Cluster Survey.

Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama says community awareness began yesterday to inform people about when enumerators will be paying a visit.

Naiqama has assured the enumerators will be given specialized training to carry out the survey.

“We find that it’s always useful to have a good awareness program, through good awareness people are well informed on the purpose of the data that we try and collect from the general public and how it’s going to be utilized for development planning purposes.”

The Bureau has 16 teams comprising of seven officers who will be going around the country to collect information.

There will be general household questions, questions for women from age group 15 to 49, questions for men from ages 15 to 49, questions for Children from age 5 to17, and children under five.