FICAC to question more MP’s today

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is expected to question other members of parliament today.

This comes amidst allegations of a group of MP’s who allegedly claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to and in doing so, breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

Two SODELPA members of parliament and a Government MP were questioned by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption yesterday.

FijiFirst Government MP Vijendra Prakash and Opposition MP’s Salote Radrodro and Peceli Vosanibola were questioned at the FICAC office.

Following two hours of questioning Prakash and Radrodro were seen leaving the premises just before midday.

Radrodro was accompanied by a lawyer while Prakash came by himself.

FBC News understands other MPs will also be making their way to the FICAC office later.

Other opposition MPs are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

FICAC has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

It adds that once all relevant evidence is collated and analyzed, a decision will be made and the necessary action will be taken.