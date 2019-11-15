FICAC to investigate alleged corruption at Housing Authority

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption confirms they have received a complaint in relation to the allegations of corruption at the Housing Authority.

FBC news understands this complaint arose from the ongoing investigation at the Housing Authority.

Minister for Housing, Premila Kumar had earlier confirmed to FBC news that the current investigation has led to the termination of eight staff.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says these staff were allegedly engaged in abuse of office and corrupt practices.

It is alleged that these staff registered their personal business by giving Housing Authority address and they were making plans for Housing Authority clients and pocketing that money.

Kumar says they are coming up with new policies for the housing sector.

In an interview with FBC News, the Housing Minister had admitted a high level of corruption at the Authority.

The Minister says Fijians have questioned her about the lots allocated to people in Tacirua and Wainibuku, which were initially set aside for low-income earners.

Kumar says amazingly some people had declared that their household income was $20,000 however they have built two-storey buildings in these areas.

The investigation is expected to conclude soon.