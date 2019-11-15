FICAC to file amended information in alleged corruption case

FICAC will be filing amended information in relation to the case of Fiji Revenue and Customs Services suspended Director Intelligence, Compliance and Investigations, Shameem Khan.

Khan is charged with abuse of office and general dishonesty causing a Loss.

It’s alleged that between January 1st, 2016 and May 5th last year in Suva, Khan prepared an investigation report with false contents and prevented the Revenue and Customs from obtaining revenue in the sum of four million, one hundred and eighteen thousand, nine hundred and ninety-four dollars and eight cents ($4,118,994.08FJD).

Article continues after advertisement

Forty-four-year old Khan was charged in October last year.

The matter was called in the High court today whereby FICAC lawyer informed the Judge that they will be filing amended information.

The matter has been adjourned to next Friday.