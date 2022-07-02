FICAC to call 24 witnesses

Salote Radrodro.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption will be calling 24 witnesses to take the stand in court in its case against Opposition MP Salote Radrodro.

According to the FICAC counsel, eight witnesses have already given their evidence in court.

Radrodro is standing trial for allegedly falsely stating that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua.

She allegedly obtained over $37,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Officers from the Land Transport Authority, Energy Fiji Limited and Post Fiji took the stand this weekend the Commission stated that a few more witnesses from the statutory bodies would be called in when the matter resumes.

The case hearing at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva has been adjourned to August 1st.