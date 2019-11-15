FICAC tells OAG to get facts right over Rewa Dairy findings

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), says while it respects the functions of the Auditors General under the Fijian constitution, everything needs to be done within a legal mandate.

This follows the release of a report by FICAC on the complaint lodged by the Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka against Rewa Dairy Cooperative Limited, ruling it has no merit and warrants no further action or proceedings by the Commission.

It says the Auditor General’s report of 2010, was also not reliable as the report lacked a detailed inquiry and was based on a single person’s vague response.

The OAG is expressing its dissatisfaction on this, claiming that this is factually incorrect.

The office further says that these matters have not been formally submitted to the Auditor General’s Office for comments by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

In another twist, the OAG has says it is also responsible for the audit of the financial statements of FICAC.

FICAC says while the OAG has claimed that the Commission’s findings that the OAG relied on a single officer from the Ministry of Industry and Trade is factually incorrect, it is not right.

FICAC says this was the correct position reflected in the Auditor General’s documents obtained through a search warrant and later confirmed by the officer responsible for the audit in his interview with FICAC. The interview verbatim is available as proof of that fact.

FICAC further says to clarify that the Commission’s inquiry was of criminal nature and under the Criminal Procedure Act and there was no requirement to obtain any formal comment as claimed by the Auditor General’s Office.

FICAC says it acted under the powers given to the Commission in requiring a Public Servant, in this case, the officer of the Auditor General, to answer relevant questions and any non-cooperation by a public servant is a criminal offence.

FICAC has also stated today that when it requested for the relevant documents from the office of the Auditor General with a search warrant in the first place, the FICAC Officer was told that the documents were not available at the Office of the Auditor-General.

FICAC says it conducted a prompt inquiry again and it was found that the relevant documents were, in fact, still available with the OAG, contrary to their initial claim, and the documents were then released to the Commission.

It says this not only misled the Commission but also delayed the inquiry.

FICAC has also hit out at the OAG for talking about being responsible for the audit of the financial statement of the Commission and says this is out of context.

FICAC says it will always accommodate the audit as long as the office of the Auditor General acts within its legal mandate, unlike the audit inquiry conducted on the tender issue of the Rewa Dairy Cooperative Ltd.