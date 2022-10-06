PA Headquarters searched by FICAC

The People’s Alliance headquarters at 9 Knolly Street in Suva was served with a search warrant by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption yesterday.

Deputy Leader, Manoa Kamikamica says the warrant was for the seizure of party receipts and other documents relating to the sale of party merchandise.

Kamikamica says under the advice of party lawyers, he as the deputy party leader cooperated with FICAC officers who left with the documents.

He adds this happened just a few hours after the leader, Sitiveni Rabuka was asked to visit the FICAC office for questioning and subsequently, provisional candidates.