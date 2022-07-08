FICAC scales up anti-bribery campaign

[File Photo]

Bribery is one of the most prevalent forms of corruption in the country.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Manager Kolora Celua highlighted this during the launch of Anti-Bribery Campaign at the Ministry of Forestry yesterday.

Celua says they are scaling up their anti-bribery campaign in the public sector.

She says their anti-bribery is a nationwide anti-corruption effort to tackle the most prevalent corruption offense.

“A government ministry such as yours has a critical role to play in ensuring that the need to sustainably manage our natural resources is maintained for our growing economy and in improving livelihoods for all Fijians all of which lead to socio-economic stability.”

The Ministry of Forestry has also referred a number of illegal logging cases to FICAC.

It is also the “Say no to illegal logging” pledge in parallel with FICAC’s “I don’t accept bribes” campaign in an effort to create greater public awareness and to gather support from as many stakeholders as possible to curb illegal logging.