FICAC says Labasa man was not FDB employee

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has clarified that a person involved in corruption-related offences in a case in Labasa was not employed by the Fiji Development Bank.

Initially, FICAC has said that a former FDB officer and a man were charged with corruption-related offences had appeared in the Labasa Magistrates Court on Friday.

However, FICAC says this was incorrect and it was not an FDB officer who was charged.

The case involved a Police Officer and a supermarket manager.

Vinesh Prasad was charged by FICAC with one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that he cashed a cheque that was made under the name of another person and as a result, obtained a financial advantage for himself amounting to $3,000 from the Fiji Development Bank.

FICAC also charged Jitesh Kumar with one count of obtaining a financial advantage where it is alleged that he approved the cashing of a cheque made under the name of another person and as a result, obtained a financial advantage for Prasad amounting to $3,000 from FDB.

FICAC State Counsel Josann Pene informed the Court that first phase disclosures have been served.

The duo was released on bail and was instructed to report to the FICAC office once a month, surrender all travel documents, not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to reoffend whilst on bail.

The matter has been adjourned to 17 November.