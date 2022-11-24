FICAC records an increase in vandalism

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has seen from reported cases an increase in political violence and vandalism particularly targeted towards the FijiFirst Party.

FICAC says the incidents so far during the 2022 campaign period are more than those reported in the 2014 and 2018 General Elections.

The Commission is working with the Fiji Police Force to ensure a safe environment in which any Independent Candidate, Political Party or Political Candidate can campaign.

FICAC has charged a man from the Northern Division for an electoral offence.

Rajesh Prasad has been charged with one count of Non-Interference in a campaign under Section 111 (1) of the Electoral Act.

It is alleged that on or about 21 November in Labasa, Prasad hindered the lawful campaign activity of FijiFirst candidate, Alvick Maharaj, by tearing off both sides of a poster of the party campaign material that was placed on a private property situated in Labasa.

Prasad has been granted a non-cash bail of $500 by the Magistrate.