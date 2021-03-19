FICAC investigations are independent: PM

Investigations carried out by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption are independent.

While speaking in Parliament, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says whether it is Rabuka or members of parliament who are charged or even former secretary general’s to parliament, FICAC investigations are independent.

Bainimarama was responding to comments made by Opposition member Ro Filipe Tuisawau who says that FICAC is being used as a tool of oppression and victimization.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuisawau stated that the investigation regarding the former Secretary-General to Parliament is a matter for the Speaker of Parliament to address and not FICAC.

“The last one which I raise, questions the independence of the constitutional office’s commission, where they accepted that letter from FICAC on the performance of the Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua, they shouldn’t have accepted that because the person who assesses the performance of the Secretary-General is the Honorable Mr. Speaker and why did FICAC interfere.”

The Prime Minister clarified that the decision with respect to the former Secretary-General was an anonymous decision that included the Leader of the Opposition who also agreed.

“I don’t know if he recognizes that Leader of Opposition or not. I don’t know what is so special about the Honorable Tuisawau, that he can stand here and not say that he doesn’t accept the constitution of this nation. He should, before he comes to work tomorrow, look at himself in the mirror and say I am a man, I’m not a hypocrite. I will not go, I will resign because I do not recognize this constitution, that’s what he should do.”

Meanwhile, Bainimarama also highlighted corruption has appeared in some unforeseen places adding that FICAC will not be able to reach within the corridors of the Universities but he hopes the University Council will be able to sort out all the corrupt dealing that has ravaged the university corridors.

The Prime Minister stresses that no one except a court of law has any influence or any say with respect to criminal proceedings brought to the courts by FICAC.

“No one, whether you are a member of parliament or a civil servant or a member of the public, the law applies to everyone equally.”

Bainimarama says the continuous rise in cases of corruption calls for concern adding that this is why FICAC was established in the first place.

He says government will continue to ensure that corruption-related cases are thoroughly investigated and that those who indulge in corrupt practices face the full brunt of the law.