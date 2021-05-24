Home

News

FICAC investigating illegal logging cases

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 11, 2022 5:08 am

The Ministry of Forestry is in discussion with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) regarding a number of illegal logging cases that have been filed.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the partnership between FICAC and the Ministry will have a great impact as the “No Illegal Logging” pledge will run in parallel with FICAC’s “I Do Not Accept Bribes” campaign.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a need to ensure that when trees in forest areas are harvested, it must be done in a sustainable manner and one that has met all the necessary requirements.

“Illegal logging is a major problem across the world and in all types of forests. It has serious negative impacts on the environment and forest ecosystems, communities, and indeed economies. It undermines the legitimacy of the forest sector and hinders efforts to implement sustainable forest management.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says 68 percent of the “Say to No Illegal Logging Pledge” came from landowning units and this is expected to increase as the Government continues to conduct awareness through the tikina and provincial meetings.

