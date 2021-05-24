FICAC investigates Fiji Pine Trust

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is investigating the Fiji Pine Trust Limited.

However, FICAC says they cannot name any particular individual at this point.

On Wednesday, the former Minister for Forestry Osea Naiqamu was taken in for questioning by Lautoka Police.

FBC News understands that a few allegations have been leveled against the recently demoted Member of Parliament, Osea Naiqamu including misrepresentation of the Fiji Pine Trust, illegal use of the Fiji Pine logo, trespass and an illegal attempt to take over the Fiji Pine Trust office.

It is alleged that the issue involves him and a landowner that happened more than a week ago.