FICAC holds nation-wide student seminar

[File Photo]

In an effort to teach children at a young age the destruction that corruption brings, FICAC has been holding a few seminars with students around the country.

Principal Corruption Prevention Officer West and North Amit Sami says the aim is to equip young leaders with an educational experience that will help nurture and effectively promote a culture of integrity that stands against corruption.

“We hope to reach out to the youth, the young leaders of our country get them to gather for a consultation basically to put together a young leaders code for the country.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sami says from their perspective, they strongly believe that youth empowerment is a key tool to prevent and fight corruption nationally.

With the theme “Leading with Integrity” a total of 120 students from the Central, Northern and Western Divisions are part of this seminar together with the UNDP Pacific.