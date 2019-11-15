FICAC expected to lay charges against atleast seven MPs

At least seven Members of Parliament who allegedly claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to are expected to be charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption this week.

These MPs have been interviewed by FICAC and are from the Opposition and with one from the Governments side.

It is alleged that these MPs breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

The matter came to light in May this year when Parliament Secretary-General Viniana Namosimalua took the matter up to FICAC in relation to allegations of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances involving certain Members of Parliament.

Nine MPs including FijiFirst Government MP Vijendra Prakash, Opposition MP’s Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Niko Nawaikula and Aseri Radrodro were questioned at the FICAC office between May and August this year.

FBC News understands that Aseri Radrodro is not amongst those who are likely to be charged.

FICAC had earlier confirmed receiving the complaint from the Parliament Secretary-General.

FICAC officers conducted a search at the SODELPA Headquarters in July to obtain information and documentation relating to Party membership, and registration relating to residential addresses of the MPs in question.

FBC News understands that some MPs were interviewed yesterday and others are expected to be questioned soon.