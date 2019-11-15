FICAC eager to conduct more training for various government departments

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Acting Deputy Commissioner says going through Corruption Assessment training is vital.

FICAC has started the training with the Forests Ministry and Aslam says this will be very beneficial to various government agencies.

Clarifying their zero tolerance on corruption, Rashmi Aslam says FICAC will continue to create awareness.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry of Forestry is one of the key stakeholders we are working with this year and there are some other important departments, municipalities and other statutory bodies that we are conducting similar trainings with so it’s going to be a very busy year for FICAC.”

Aslam says conducting training in every sector of the economy is vital.

Permanent Secretary for Forests Ministry Pene Baleinanbuli says formulating an Anti-Corruption Policy is vital.

“It is good for us to be working with organizations like FICAC, Ministry of Forests has around 250 staff now, and for us the intention is to make sure that the ethic aspects is very high and their work must be principled based and they should work hard for the people of Fiji.”

FICAC will work with senior officials from the Ministry to try and introduce strategies that combat corruption. AB/