FICAC dismisses harassment claims by PA

The Fiji Independent Commission against corruption has rubbished claims by People’s Alliance General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka regarding Party Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya’s daughter.

In a statement, Ditoka yesterday claimed that FICAC officers harassed Tabuya’s 16-year-old daughter.

FICAC says these statements and the allegations are false and misleading.

FICAC clarifies that officers met Tabuya last Thursday, 1st December outside FTA Hall at Suva during the Fiji Trade Union Congress Rally and invited her to attend the caution interview.

It says Tabuya then stated that the next day, Friday, the 2nd of December, she needed to attend her daughter’s graduation and she will contact the FICAC Officers to avail herself on Friday afternoon after the graduation.

But she never contacted FICAC Officers on Friday and FICAC learnt that she had travelled to Labasa during the weekend.

As such, FICAC says she did not honour her undertaking.

As publicly known, Tabuya was campaigning in Labasa over the weekend and FICAC did not take her in for questioning as claimed by Ditoka.

Furthermore, FICAC says there was no search conducted at her office by them either.

FICAC says it attempted to communicate with her over the weekend but she did not respond.

Finally, she sent a text message to the Investigating officer on Monday, 05th December saying she will be back in Suva and can attend the interview on Tuesday 6th December.

FICAC says during their communications, Tabuya did not raise any complaint or allegation of any harassment whatsoever.

It says the investigators treated her and her family members with respect and all communications with them were conducted in a very professional manner.

As such, FICAC says it was Tabuya who requested to come on Tuesday, the 06th December at 11 am for her caution interview and FICAC allowed her request.

It was her own request and arrangement to have the caution interview being conducted on her birthday.

Further, it says few weeks ago, FICAC requested Tabuya to come to FICAC to verify some facts.

She came voluntarily to FICAC and said “I am here to be arrested” and demanded her own arrest.

FICAC officers politely advised her that there was no such necessity as she was cooperating well with the investigators.

Meanwhile FICAC has also clarified the statement issued by People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka has stated that the arrest of PA Deputy Leader Dan Lobendahn is outrageous to democratic good governance principles, and is a ridiculous assault on our individual constitutional rights to take part in political campaign activities.

Rabuka has also stated that on the day pre-poling opens in Fiji, the hurried arrests and detention of one of his deputies by FICAC for allegations of vote buying, is an attempt to derail our campaign, and muzzle our candidates.”

FICAC clarifies the steps taken to question Lobendahn was part of its usual investigation process to provide Lobendahn an opportunity to answer the allegations against him.

It says Lobendahn was treated professionally and with due respect before, during and after the interview.

FICAC says the entire interview was video recorded as per the best interview practices.

FICAC has reiterated that all processes and procedures under the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Act were followed in a transparent manner and the allegation of harassment encountered by Lobendhan by FICAC is false.

FICAC says it is unfortunate that the Party and its Deputy Leaders through false and misleading statements attempted to politically sensationalize the investigation.