FICAC dismisses allegations against Chandra and Saneem

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has concluded its investigation into the complaint lodged by leaders of three political parties.

The complaint was lodged against former Chair of the Electoral Commission, Suresh Chandra and Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem by Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry, leader of Freedom Alliance Jagath Karunaratne and leader of Unity Fiji Savenaca Narube.

In a statement, FICAC says the letter of complaint dated 21st December 2021 alleged Chandra, had claimed and was paid sitting allowances at a rate of $500 per meeting for numerous days, over a long period of time, when the Commission did not have any scheduled or unscheduled meetings.

Article continues after advertisement

It was also alleged that Secretary to the Electoral Commission, Mohammed Saneem, paid the above-mentioned false and fraudulent claims amounting to several thousand dollars by way of issuance of cash cheques.

They had also alleged that Saneem as the Supervisor of Elections recruited a staff to a specially created position of Public Relations and Engagement Coordinator without advertising the post.

FICAC says they had initiated a thorough investigation and verified all relevant documents relating to the alleged payments, the recruitment process as well as interviewed a number of witnesses including the Complainants.

It says during the course of investigation, Jagath Karunaratne withdrew his complaint and did not provide a complete witness statement.

FICAC says it has established that there were no evidence whatsoever to support any of the false or fraudulent payments claimed and paid by Chandra and Saneem, respectively.

It says all payments made were legitimate payments verified and made in accordance with the Electoral Commission’s Governance and Operational Guidelines.

In relation to the recruitment allegation, it was established that the Fijian Elections Office had followed an open merit recruitment process as per its Human Resources Policy and all staff recruitments and their subsequent upgrading were done legitimately following the due process within the statutory powers vested in that Office.

FICAC says the allegations stated in the complaint were baseless and without any merit.

It also says that Chaudhry and Narube did not provide any cogent evidence to support their allegations during the investigations but simply relied upon hearsay information provided by unnamed sources.

FICAC says the Commission has deemed that the complaint warrants no further legal action.