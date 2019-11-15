FICAC confirms receiving complaint against NFP Leader

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption confirms receiving a complaint against National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

Responding to the questions sent by FBC News, FICAC confirmed they are legally assessing the complaint before considering any legal action.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem has referred Professor Prasad to FICAC.

The complaint is in relation to the donations made by Professor Prasad to the NFP in 2016 and 2017 which exceeded the maximum amount allowed by law for any person in a year.

According to the statement, based on the information provided by Prasad and the NFP, the total donation ascertained so far amounts to $28, 252.

The NFP says they haven’t seen the statement by the Registrar of Political Parties yet.