FICAC charges EFL employee

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption produced two cases against Energy Fiji Limited Ravin Narayan in the Anti-Corruption Division in Suva.

Narayan is charged with one count of Abuse of Office and one count of Causing a Loss.

It is alleged that while employed as Unit Leader Substation between February 2018 and November 2019, Narayan abused his authority by way of disposing of transformers without the approval of Energy Fiji Limited.

It is also alleged that he dishonestly caused a loss to EFL by disposing of transformers without following the due tender processes and knowing that a loss will occur.

Narayan is also charged with one count of Causing a Loss and one count of Giving False Information.

It is alleged that he facilitated false payments of $15,000 to a private company for work that was not done.

It is also alleged that he submitted a requisition form to a public servant which contained information that he knew to be false.

Narayan was granted bail on strict conditions and ordered to report to the FICAC Office on the last Friday of every month between 8 am to 4 pm.

He must surrender all travel documents, not be allowed to apply for a new passport until the conclusion of the case, not re-offend whilst on bail and not to change his residential address without prior approval from the Court.

The matter is adjourned to December 7th 2021.