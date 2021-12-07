Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|
Full Coverage

News

FICAC charges EFL employee

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 21, 2021 4:47 pm

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption produced two cases against Energy Fiji Limited Ravin Narayan in the Anti-Corruption Division in Suva.

Narayan is charged with one count of Abuse of Office and one count of Causing a Loss.

It is alleged that while employed as Unit Leader Substation between February 2018 and November 2019, Narayan abused his authority by way of disposing of transformers without the approval of Energy Fiji Limited.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also alleged that he dishonestly caused a loss to EFL by disposing of transformers without following the due tender processes and knowing that a loss will occur.

Narayan is also charged with one count of Causing a Loss and one count of Giving False Information.

It is alleged that he facilitated false payments of $15,000 to a private company for work that was not done.

It is also alleged that he submitted a requisition form to a public servant which contained information that he knew to be false.

Narayan was granted bail on strict conditions and ordered to report to the FICAC Office on the last Friday of every month between 8 am to 4 pm.

He must surrender all travel documents, not be allowed to apply for a new passport until the conclusion of the case, not re-offend whilst on bail and not to change his residential address without prior approval from the Court.

The matter is adjourned to December 7th 2021.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.