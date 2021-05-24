Home

News

Rashmi Aslam appointed FICAC Commissioner

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 4:37 pm
Rashmi Aslam

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has appointed Rashmi Aslam as its Commissioner effective from 18th April.

The appointment was made by President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

FICAC in a statement says such an appointment is a historic achievement for the Commission as Aslam is the first to serve as Commissioner since the establishment of the organization in 2007.

Article continues after advertisement

Aslam has been an integral member of the Commission since 2012 and has worked his way from being a Senior Prosecutor to Manager Legal, and Acting Deputy Commissioner before his appointment as Deputy Commissioner on 1st May 2020.

Aslam’s expertise in prosecuting white-collar crimes, complex fraud, and corruption cases spans over 15 years, and has successfully prosecuted various high-profile cases for the Commission.

Aslam has also obtained his Master of Laws in Advanced Criminal Law studies and Criminal Justice.

