Fibre-optic cable planned for the North

TELSTRA will be laying a fibre-optic cable from Savusavu to Labasa to expand the speed, reach and reliability of the internet across the North in the next two years.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama revealed this while opening the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting in Yaroi Village earlier today.

Bainimarama says this will be good for the people of Cakaudrove, good for business as well as good for young Fijians in terms of seeking employment.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that this is part of the government’s plans to unlock the great potential in the Northern Division.